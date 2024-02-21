Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

M27 closure: Major carriageway closed in Hampshire between Hedge End and Southampton after 'serious' crash

The motorway has been closed westbound following the serious collision - emergency services are in attendance
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A major road in Hampshire has been closed to traffic following a serious collision. National Highways said M27 is closed westbound between Junction 7 in Hedge End and Junction 5 in Southampton due to the incident.

National Highways said in a statement posted on X: "Lane 4 (of 4) is closed on the eastbound carriageway. Emergency services are in attendance."

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as published on its website.

Related topics:HampshireM27SouthamptonTrafficNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.