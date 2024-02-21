Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road in Hampshire has been closed to traffic following a serious collision. National Highways said M27 is closed westbound between Junction 7 in Hedge End and Junction 5 in Southampton due to the incident.

National Highways said in a statement posted on X: "Lane 4 (of 4) is closed on the eastbound carriageway. Emergency services are in attendance."