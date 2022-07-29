M6 and M55 in Preston remain closed after a lorry fire

A lorry fire is continuing to cause major disruption in the north west of England.

National Highways has said that the M6 is closed southbound and part of the M55 is shut as a result of the incident.

Drivers are facing “severe” delays according to AA Traffic map.

Here is all you need to know:

Where are the closures and which junctions are shut?

The M6 is shut southbound between J32 (for Preston) and J31A (for Ribberton).

Closures are in place on the M55 eastbound between J1 and M6.

What is causing the closures?

A lorry fire is causing the closures this morning.

Pictures from Traffic England’s travel cameras appear to show that it was a HGV lorry that set ablaze.

The fire has been extinguished but a ‘complex’ recovery is underway, Highways England have said.

What has Highways England said?

On its website Highways England said: “The M6 southbound in Lancashire is closed between J32 (Preston) to J31A (Ribbleton) due to a vehicle fire. As a result of this incident the M55 eastbound between J1 and M6 is also closed.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

In an update on Twitter, Highways England added: “The #M6 in #Lancashire remains CLOSED southbound between J32 (#M55) and J31a (#Preston) following a lorry fire.

“The #M55 eastbound is also closed between J1 and the M6. Complex recovery is ongoing. There are SEVERE delays approaching both closures.”

How long are the delays?

AA Traffic describe the delays as “severe” on its traffic map.

It warns that there is traffic queuing ‘for six miles due to due to the closure of the M6 following a lorry fire on M55 Eastbound from J1 A6 Garstang Road (Fulwood) to M6 J32 (Broughton Interchange). Congestion to nearly J3’.

AA Traffic also warns there are “severe delays of 69 minutes and delays easing on M55 Eastbound between J3 A585 Fleetwood Road (Kirkham) and J1 A6 Garstang Road (Fulwood). Average speed five mph.”

Is there a diversion route?

A diversion route is now in place.

National Highways explains that it is as follows:

Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto the M55.

Exit M55 J1, Broughton, take the first roundabout exit, A6 Preston

At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).

Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.

Follow the A59 westbound

Continue along the A59 London Road which then merges into Victoria Road

Continue along Victoria Road and at the roundabout take the first exit B6230 Church Brow.

Follow the B6230 Church Brow, Cuerdale Lane (towards Samlesbury) until you reach the junction with A59

Turn left onto the A59 Preston New Road

Continue along the A59 Preston New Road

Take the exit M6 south and rejoin the M6 at J31

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs.

What have the fire service said?

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said on Twitter: “We currently have six fire engines attending a vehicle fire on the M6 Southbound between Junction 32 and 31. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”

The fire service added more detail about the incident on its website.

It explained: “At 05:57 on the 29th July 2022, six fire engines from Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, South Shore and Blackpool attended a vehicle fire on the M6 Southbound between junction 32and 31.