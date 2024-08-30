A six-year-old girl and a 59-year-old man have been rushed to hospital following a multi-car crash near junction 10 on the M8 in Glasgow. | John Devlin, National World

A six-year-old girl and a 59-year-old man were rushed to hospital after a four-car crash on the busy M8 motorway in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash during rush-hour at around 6pm on Thursday, August 29. The collision took place at junction 10, near the Easterhouse area of the city.

As a result of the crash, two of three lanes were closed to traffic. They re-opened shortly after, at around 7.37pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland confirmed that a 39-year-old woman had been issued a penalty ticket for a driving offence. The force said in a statement: “Around 6pm on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving four vehicles on the M8 Junction 10 westbound which resulted in the partial closure of the westbound carriageway.

“A 59-year-old man and a six-year-old girl were taken to hospital in Glasgow. A 39-year-old woman was given fixed penalty ticket for a driving offence. Enquiries are ongoing.”