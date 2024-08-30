Six-year-old girl and man, 59, rushed to hospital after horror four-car crash on busy M8 in Glasgow
Emergency services were called to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash during rush-hour at around 6pm on Thursday, August 29. The collision took place at junction 10, near the Easterhouse area of the city.
As a result of the crash, two of three lanes were closed to traffic. They re-opened shortly after, at around 7.37pm.
Police Scotland confirmed that a 39-year-old woman had been issued a penalty ticket for a driving offence. The force said in a statement: “Around 6pm on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving four vehicles on the M8 Junction 10 westbound which resulted in the partial closure of the westbound carriageway.
“A 59-year-old man and a six-year-old girl were taken to hospital in Glasgow. A 39-year-old woman was given fixed penalty ticket for a driving offence. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.