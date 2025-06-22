A man has been found dead on the M90 in Fife, in what police have described as an “unexplained” death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near junction 1C for Rosyth at around 8.15pm on Saturday, June 21.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the man was pronounced dead a short time later. The motorway was closed in both directions as police and ambulance crews attended the scene, before being reopened at approximately 10.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been found dead on the M90 in Fife, in what police have described as an “unexplained” death. | Stock

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday, 21 June, we received a report of concern for person on the M90 northbound near junction 1C, Rosyth. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. The motorway was closed and re-opened around 10.45pm.”