M90: Man found dead on motorway in Fife as police investigate 'unexplained' death
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near junction 1C for Rosyth at around 8.15pm on Saturday, June 21.
Despite the efforts of first responders, the man was pronounced dead a short time later. The motorway was closed in both directions as police and ambulance crews attended the scene, before being reopened at approximately 10.45pm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement: “Around 8.15pm on Saturday, 21 June, we received a report of concern for person on the M90 northbound near junction 1C, Rosyth. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead a short time later.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. The motorway was closed and re-opened around 10.45pm.”