Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a baby girl was struck by a car outside a hospital in west Wales last year.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, faces charges related to the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall at Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire on June 21, 2023.

Curtis was charged on Thursday and is scheduled to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 22, Dyfed-Powys Police said. The tragic incident occurred when Mabli was hit by a white BMW while she was in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, Mabli succumbed to severe traumatic brain injuries in the early hours of June 25.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, faces charges related to the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall at Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire on June 21, 2023. | Family handout

An inquest in July revealed the extent of Mabli's injuries. Her family, devastated by the loss, issued a heartfelt statement via Dyfed-Powys Police: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives. Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened."