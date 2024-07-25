Mabli Cariad Hall: Woman charged in connection with the death of baby outside Pembrokeshire hospital
Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, faces charges related to the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall at Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire on June 21, 2023.
Curtis was charged on Thursday and is scheduled to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 22, Dyfed-Powys Police said. The tragic incident occurred when Mabli was hit by a white BMW while she was in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital.
Despite being airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, Mabli succumbed to severe traumatic brain injuries in the early hours of June 25.
An inquest in July revealed the extent of Mabli's injuries. Her family, devastated by the loss, issued a heartfelt statement via Dyfed-Powys Police: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives. Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened."
They added: “We are grateful that we have now reached this stage of the process. We understand we have more to come but this is the biggest step forward we’ve had since June last year. We will never forget that love and support shown to us and for the memory of our precious angel, Mabli Cariad.”