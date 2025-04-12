Maggie May Timon and Lily Gray: Girls, 15, go missing from Harlow in Essex

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Police have sent out an alert to try to find two missing 15-year-old girls.

Maggie May Timon and Lily Gray, who are both 15 and are thought to be together, have gone missing from Harlow in Essex.

Maggie May is pictured in the first image and Lily in the second.

Essex Police said: “If you’ve seen them, please call us on 101 immediately.”

