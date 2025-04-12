Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have sent out an alert to try to find two missing 15-year-old girls.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maggie May Timon and Lily Gray, who are both 15 and are thought to be together, have gone missing from Harlow in Essex.

Maggie May is pictured in the first image and Lily in the second.

Essex Police said: “If you’ve seen them, please call us on 101 immediately.”