Maggie May Timon and Lily Gray: Girls, 15, go missing from Harlow in Essex
Police have sent out an alert to try to find two missing 15-year-old girls.
Maggie May Timon and Lily Gray, who are both 15 and are thought to be together, have gone missing from Harlow in Essex.
Essex Police said: “If you’ve seen them, please call us on 101 immediately.”
