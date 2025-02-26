A man has been jailed for flying drones carrying drugs, tobacco and phones into prisons in London and the south east.

Mahamood Diallo Blin, 26, of Charlton Church Lane, Greenwich was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison on Monday, 24 February at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Blin previously pleaded guilty at the same court to conspiracy to convey Class A drugs, conspiracy to convey mobile phones as well as conspiracy to convey tobacco.

A Met Police investigation was launched in August 2023 after prison staff discovered a drone that had crashed inside HMP Pentonville containing drugs and mobile phones. Detectives linked the drone to a previous incident where it had crashed into HMP Coldingley in Surrey a year prior.

A joint investigation began involving the Met Police and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit which identified 37 incidents of drugs, tobacco and mobile phones being flown into prison in the local area.

Mahamood Diallo Blin, 26, has been jailed after using drones to fly in drugs, phones and tobacco into UK prisons. | Met Police

Blin was later charged in connection with these crimes and other offences on Tuesday, March 5.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Zara Baker, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The Met is focused on tackling drug dealing as we know it fuels other crime and anti-social behaviour across London.

“Smuggling illegal drugs into prison increases the risk of violence towards those working within prisons and to other inmates. It adds to the struggles faced by those affected by addiction and attempting to rehabilitate while serving their sentences.

“Blin’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the offences he committed and I hope his sentence sends a clear message that offenders will be brought to justice. We will continue to work closely with His Majesty's Prison Service, South East Regional Organised Crime Unit and the Crown Prosecution Service to tackle serious organised crime and target those who profit from the crime at the expense of others.”

A spokesperson from the South East Prison Intelligence Unit in SEROCU, said: “Tackling the issue of conveyance of drugs and other illicit items into prisons using drones is one of our priorities.

“By working closely with both the Metropolitan Police Service and HM Prison & Probation Service we have been able to ensure that someone who was prolifically using drones to fly prohibited items into the prison estate with complete disregard for the harm this caused, has been stopped in his tracks. We will continue to work together to disrupt this activity which fuels organised crime.”

If you have any information about criminality involving drugs, please call your local police force on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.