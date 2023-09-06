Extra security checks are currently being carried out at three UK airports as police hunt for terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Border Force is carrying out extra security checks at three UK airports after terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped HMP Wandsworth. The three airports include Manchester, Glasgow and London Heathrow.

According to reports, travellers at Glasgow Airportare facing major disruption with officers at the scene ‘looking for someone’. A number of passengers told the Daily Record their IDs were checked after they’ve already gone through security on Wednesday afternoon. Queues have built up inside the airport, which is reportedly ‘at capacity’, with members of the public being refused entry.

Passengers recalled a tannoy announcement explaining the delays are being caused by a ‘national incident’. Passengers at Manchester Airport have been facing delays of about 30 minutes at security as extra passport checks are carried out after a soldier accused of planting fake bombs at a military base went on the run from prison.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “Our security teams work hard to ensure the safety and security of all at Manchester Airport and carry out important checks set by the UK Government.”

The incidents come as the Metropolitan Police is urgently appealing for witnesses after terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from high security prison HMP Wandsworth.

Daniel Khalife. (Photo by MPS)

Khalife was awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences. Counter-terrorism police have alerted ports and airports about Khalife’s escape.

