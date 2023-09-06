Telling news your way
Breast growth during pregnancy increases 'older mothers' cancer risk

Major incidents at three UK airports as police hunt terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Extra security checks are currently being carried out at three UK airports as police hunt for terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
15 hours ago
Border Force is carrying out extra security checks at three UK airports after terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped HMP Wandsworth. The three airports include Manchester, Glasgow and London Heathrow.

According to reports, travellers at Glasgow Airportare facing major disruption with officers at the scene ‘looking for someone’. A number of passengers told the Daily Record their IDs were checked after they’ve already gone through security on Wednesday afternoon. Queues have built up inside the airport, which is reportedly ‘at capacity’, with members of the public being refused entry.

Passengers recalled a tannoy announcement explaining the delays are being caused by a ‘national incident’. Passengers at Manchester Airport have been facing delays of about 30 minutes at security as extra passport checks are carried out after a soldier accused of planting fake bombs at a military base went on the run from prison.

Border Force is carrying out extra checks at three UK airports as police hunt terror suspect Daniel Khalife

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said: “Our security teams work hard to ensure the safety and security of all at Manchester Airport and carry out important checks set by the UK Government.”

The incidents come as the Metropolitan Police is urgently appealing for witnesses after terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from high security prison HMP Wandsworth.

Daniel Khalife. (Photo by MPS)

Khalife was awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences.  Counter-terrorism police have alerted ports and airports about Khalife’s escape.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders.”

