A 38-year-old man has been jailed after indecently exposing himself to children in Kettering.

Adrian Hillyer was quickly identified on CCTV after the incident that took place on May 27 in Albert Street and he was subsequently charged with indecent exposure.

In an attempt to defend himself, Hillyer claimed that the children were being verbally abusive towards him and that he exposed himself to them to “wind them up”. However, at Northampton Crown Court on July 11, he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 84 weeks in prison, 24 for the indecent exposure and 60 for the activation of a previous suspended sentence. Hillyer must also sign the sex offender register for seven years.

Northamptonshire Police

Lead investigator Detective Constable Amelia Thompson said: “Being a victim of indecent exposure can feel very violating and so I’m very pleased to see such a long sentence for Adrian Hillyer.

“We take incidents of indecent exposure exceptionally seriously as we know that they often lead to even more serious sexual offences and I hope the result of this case, as well as our quick response on the night, reassures the public.

“We will continue working hard and I would encourage anyone who has witnessed an incident of indecent exposure to contact us.”