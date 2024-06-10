Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man, 64, has been charged in connection with voyeurism offence at a Taylor Swift concert

A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a voyeurism offence after he was arrested during Taylor Swift's concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (June 8). He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Superintendent David Happs said: "A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, June 8. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...