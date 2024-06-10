Man, 64, charged with voyeurism offence at Taylor Swift's Murrayfield concert in Edinburgh

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A man, 64, has been charged in connection with voyeurism offence at a Taylor Swift concert

A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a voyeurism offence after he was arrested during Taylor Swift's concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (June 8). He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Superintendent David Happs said: "A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, June 8. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

Taylor Swift performed three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium from Friday to Sunday, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans.

