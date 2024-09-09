A man has died after getting into difficulty in a river in the Highlands. Emergency services went to the scene at the river Farrar in Glen Strathfarrar, south of Inverness, on Saturday afternoon.

A coastguard helicopter, coastguard teams and the fire service were involved in the response to the incident. Police Scotland said that police divers recovered the 65-year-old man’s body on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances around the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”