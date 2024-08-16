Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 72-year-old man has been jailed for indecently assaulting a child in the 1980s. Martin Glynn Whittle of Lucy Lane, Huddersfield, was found guilty following a four day trial of one charge of indecent assault on a child aged under 14 years.

He was sentenced this week at Leeds Crown Court to four and a half years imprisonment and will be subject to Sex Offender Register requirements.

Detective Constable Yvonne Brear, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Whittle has committed a truly appalling offence, and we welcome the custodial sentence imposed on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Glynn Whittle of Lucy Lane, Huddersfield, was found guilty following a four day trial of one charge of indecent assault on a child aged under 14 years. | West Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to praise the victim who came forward in this case whose bravery in making the initial report allowed us to fully investigate Whittle’s offending, making sure he was put before the courts to answer for what he did.

“I hope the sentencing can give the victim some closure, and the case demonstrates to victims of sexual offences that it is never too late to contact us if you have been victim to such abuse.”