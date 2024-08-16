Man, 72, jailed for four years for indecently assaulting child in 1980s as police describe crime 'appalling'
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was sentenced this week at Leeds Crown Court to four and a half years imprisonment and will be subject to Sex Offender Register requirements.
Detective Constable Yvonne Brear, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Whittle has committed a truly appalling offence, and we welcome the custodial sentence imposed on him.
“I want to praise the victim who came forward in this case whose bravery in making the initial report allowed us to fully investigate Whittle’s offending, making sure he was put before the courts to answer for what he did.
“I hope the sentencing can give the victim some closure, and the case demonstrates to victims of sexual offences that it is never too late to contact us if you have been victim to such abuse.”