A man has admitted murdering a customer in a city centre bank.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur pleaded guilty to murder when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.

Gurvinder Johal, who was a customer at the Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street, was stabbed by Nur on Tuesday, May 6. Mr Johal died at the scene.

Nur, 47, of Western Road, Derby, will be sentenced on October 29.

Det Insp Tony Owen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “I am pleased that Mr Johal’s family will not have to sit through a trial now that Nur has admitted this offence. I’d like to thank them for their support throughout and my thoughts, and those of all the team, remain with them.”

Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor, Crown Prosecution Service East Midlands, said: “Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur has pleaded guilty and accepted that he murdered Gurvinder Johal.

“This was a truly shocking crime, committed in broad daylight in a busy city centre bank. While the whole community has been affected by this happening in their midst, our thoughts and profound sympathies are with Mr Johal’s family, friends and loved ones. They have had a much-loved husband, father, and son snatched from them by this senseless crime.”