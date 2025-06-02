Man allegedly threatens police officers with axe during standoff dies in house fire

A 29-year-old man has died in a house fire in Hampshire after allegedly threatening police officers with an axe during a lengthy standoff.

The incident has prompted a formal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called to a property on Chalk Vale in Old Basing around 7.25pm on Saturday (May 31) following concerns raised about the welfare of a man at the address, the IOPC said in a statement.

Earlier, Hampshire Constabulary said threats were made to its officers at the scene, including officers being threatened with an axe. The force said officers spoke to a man and spent a number of hours trying to bring him outside the house after being called to the scene over concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Chalk Vale.

It said: "Threats were made to officers and property, including threatening officers with an axe. After several hours, a fire began within the house and additional emergency services attended.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 29-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers."

The IOPC confirmed it has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and all of those affected by this tragic incident.”

The watchdog added that the probe is “in the very early stages” and investigators have begun gathering evidence.