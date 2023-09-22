Telling news your way
Man arrested after free-climber scales 'Cheesegrater' Leadenhall Building in London

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones
2 minutes ago
A man has been arrested after a free-climber was seen scaling the Leadenhall Building in central London.

Footage of the incident on Friday showed a man climbing the 225-metre-tall skyscraper, also known as the Cheesegrater, without the use of climbing equipment.

City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested

He was later taken into custody.

A man has been arrested after a free-climber was spotted scaling the 'Cheesegrater' building in London

Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, City of London Police said: “A man has been arrested for aggravated trespass after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City.

“We were called at 09:06 and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody.”

