A man has been arrested after two people, including a baby girl, died, and six others were injured following a collision near Tavistock.

The crash occurred around 12.55pm on Monday, August 26, at Iron Railings Cross on an unnamed road, involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Kia Rio. The collision also resulted in the death of a 46-year-old local man who was a front-seat passenger in the Kia.

The 10-month-old girl was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital with serious injuries died in the early hours of Thursday (August 29). Three other people remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

A man in his 30s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Troy Bennett, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of our officers are with the family and friends of all those involved.This will have shocked and saddened the community, especially with the death of a young child.

Those with any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquirie can contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.