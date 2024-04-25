Man arrested and two taken to hospital after stabbing on Kilburn High Road as police issue appeal
A man has been arrested following a stabbing on a busy London road. Police were called to Kilburn High Road, outside the Old Bell pub at 12.04pm on Friday (April 25) to reports of a stabbing, which saw the road closed in both directions.
Metropolitan Police said the woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital and her condition has been described as non-life threatening. Another man, in his 50s, also suffered a slash wound to his hand and was also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The police said both the man and the woman know each other.
The force said a 21-year old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm. He was taken to hospital before being taken into custody.
Local roads are currently closed as a crime scene is in place. The police said those with information are urged to come forward and contact the police quoting reference CAD2883/25APRIL.