Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following a stabbing on a busy London road. Police were called to Kilburn High Road, outside the Old Bell pub at 12.04pm on Friday (April 25) to reports of a stabbing, which saw the road closed in both directions.

Metropolitan Police said the woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital and her condition has been described as non-life threatening. Another man, in his 50s, also suffered a slash wound to his hand and was also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The police said both the man and the woman know each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said a 21-year old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm. He was taken to hospital before being taken into custody.