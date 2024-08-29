TK Maxx 'kidnapping': Investigation after man arrested for 'snatching toddler from pram' in Bromley store

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after allegedly telling a mother that he would take her child in an incident at a TK Maxx store, police have said.

Officers were called to the high street store in Bromley, southeast London on Wednesday after the suspect allegedly picked up a 2-year-old child from a pram and made the threatening statement to the child's mother.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested at the scene for attempted kidnapping. The child was safely recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old child in Bromley TK Maxx.A man has been arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old child in Bromley TK Maxx.
A man has been arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old child in Bromley TK Maxx. | Google

The police shared on X, formerly Twitter: "Suspect arrested in Bromley High Street. On 28th August 2024, police were called to TK Maxx, Bromley where a suspect had picked up a 2-year-old child out of a pram, stating to the child's mother that he will take the child.

“The suspect was arrested for kidnapping and taken into custody. The investigation is still ongoing."

Related topics:SuspectBromleyTK MaxxPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.