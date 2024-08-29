TK Maxx 'kidnapping': Investigation after man arrested for 'snatching toddler from pram' in Bromley store
Officers were called to the high street store in Bromley, southeast London on Wednesday after the suspect allegedly picked up a 2-year-old child from a pram and made the threatening statement to the child's mother.
According to the Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested at the scene for attempted kidnapping. The child was safely recovered.
The police shared on X, formerly Twitter: "Suspect arrested in Bromley High Street. On 28th August 2024, police were called to TK Maxx, Bromley where a suspect had picked up a 2-year-old child out of a pram, stating to the child's mother that he will take the child.
“The suspect was arrested for kidnapping and taken into custody. The investigation is still ongoing."
