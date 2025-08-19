Man arrested after car hits house and ends up in family's living room in Nottinghamshire
The person behind the wheel reportedly lost control at a roundabout, before mounting a kerb and hitting the home.
Police say nobody was injured – with the homeowners upstairs sleeping at the time – although significant damage was caused to the house.
The driver, meanwhile, abandoned the car and fled, with response officers conducting searches of the area. These resulted in police finding a suspect soon after, who then failed a roadside breathalyser test.
A 22-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink-driving, criminal damage, and aggravated vehicle taking.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid licence and driving without the correct insurance.
Sergeant Danielle Richardson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I can only imagine how much of an alarming and distressing experience this must’ve been for the homeowners.
“Thankfully, nobody sustained any injuries in this incident, but that was purely down to luck and this taking place in the early hours of the morning. It really should go without saying but the level of driving demonstrated fell far below what is acceptable, while it also showed the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.”
It happened in Flamsteed Road, Strelley, Nottinghamshire around 1am on Sunday.