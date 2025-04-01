Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been shot dead after reportedly carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station.

Thames Valley Police said they were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at the railway station in Elder Gate, at 12.55pm on Tuesday (April 1). Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

However, the man was pronounced at the scene. The force said: “Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.

“There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time. We will provide more details as soon as we are able to.”