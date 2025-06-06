A man has been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly carrying out a bomb hoax at an Asda supermarket and setting fire to two public venues in Slough.

Ilyas Akhtar, 20, from Slough, is accused of one count of preparation of terrorist acts, one count of possessing information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism, two counts of arson with intent, and one count of causing a bomb hoax.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East confirmed that the arson charges relate to fires at the Salt Hill Activity Centre on Friday, 31 May, and the Slough Ice Arena on Wednesday, 14 May.

Akhtar is also accused of making a false bomb threat at an Asda store, though further details of that incident have not yet been made public.

Detective Superintendent Andy Penrith of the Berkshire East local command unit said: “We understand that these charges for terrorism offences will be concerning to our communities in Slough. I want to reassure all our residents that Thames Valley Police is working closely with our communities and partners in Slough as well as our colleagues in Counter Terrorism.”

“You are likely to see more officers and PCSOs in the area carrying out proactive patrols across Slough to reassure the community. If you have any information or concerns then please speak to our officers or PCSOs.

“Due to the ongoing court proceedings, our officers and staff won’t be able to provide any further details on this specific case, but we will be there to listen and support our communities.”

Akhtar is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 6).