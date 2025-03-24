A man confronted by online paedophile hunters was found dead on a motorway having suffered multiple injuries, the opening of an inquest has been told.

Adrian Smith, 48, from Chipping Sodbury, south Gloucestershire, featured in a livestream by self-proclaimed “child protection service” groups on the evening of February 21.

He was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police that night and released from custody the following day.

Avon Coroners’ Court heard Mr Smith was found dead under a bridge between junctions 20 and 21 of the M4 motorway at 6.52pm of February 22.

Police previously said Mr Smith was seen falling from a height onto the carriageway at about 6.40pm before being struck by vehicles.

Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp told an inquest opening that Mr Smith, a married man, was identified by his fingerprints. She said a post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as multiple injuries.

Ms Camp added: “I understand there are no family concerns.”

Statements will be taken from Mr Smith’s doctor, his family and witnesses, with a full post-mortem report prepared for his full inquest hearing.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, provisionally listed Mr Smith’s inquest on June 11.

Following Mr Smith’s death, the groups involved in the livestream video called for people to “allow his family to grieve in a respectful manner”.