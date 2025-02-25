A man in his 40s has died after falling from height onto the M4, just a day after being confronted by an online paedophile hunter group.

The man was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police on Friday evening during a live-streamed sting operation by self-proclaimed "child protection service" groups based in Devon. He was later released from custody on Saturday.

At around 6.40pm on Saturday, he was seen falling onto the M4, where he was struck by vehicles travelling between junctions 20 (Almondsbury) and 21 (Awkley). Police have confirmed that his death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

As the death occurred following police contact, Avon and Somerset Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A police spokesperson issued a statement urging the public to avoid speculation: “We understand this incident may be distressing for some people and we urge you to seek support should you need it. You can speak with your GP or reach out to charities such as Mind and Samaritans, who offer support online and over the phone.We would ask people not to speculate during this time and to respect the family’s privacy.”

She also thanked the public for their patience: “We would like to thank people for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place. We understand this would have had an impact on many road users and we thank you for bearing with us.”

In Facebook posts, the groups involved in the confrontation acknowledged the man’s death and said they would take down the video depicting him. “We will be taking the live video down from our page now and ask that everyone can allow his family to grieve in a respectful manner”, before adding, “We have no control over the choices made by him.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC confirmed that the case was being reviewed: “We can confirm we have received a referral from Avon and Somerset Police in connection with a man’s death on Saturday evening.We will be assessing the referral to decide whether any investigation by the IOPC is required.”