A man has died after police respond to a concern for welfare report.

A man has died after police in Portsmouth responded to a concern for welfare report. Hampshirepolice forces received information at around 1.45pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers shut Goldsmith Avenue, in Fratton, yesterday afternoon (September 15). They were joined by British Transport Police (BTP) officers at the scene.The road was shut in both directions between Fratton Bridge and the Fratton Way roundabout while officers attended the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers rushed to the area to try and help the male, however, a BTP spokesperson confirmed the man died at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “Police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday (September 14) following concern for the welfare of a person near Fratton Railway Station. British Transport Police officers attended alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and worked to bring the person to safety.

"However, sadly, the person later died at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Goldsmith Avenue was shut for several hours while emergency service personnel carried out their duties.

Major traffic delays were caused as a result in Rodney Road, Velder Avenue and Milton Road. Portsmouth Roads, a traffic monitoring system run by Portsmouth City Council, reported that the route was reopened at 8.42pm.

Crowds gathered at the scene despite police putting a cordon in certain areas and urging people to stay away from the scene. At the time, Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.

"Please avoid the area at this time until emergency services have left the scene.”