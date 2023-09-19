Man dies following crash on M62 near Manchester with motorway closed in both directions
Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the M62 in the early hours of Tuesday morning (19 September), with a stretch of motorway near Manchester closed as a result.
Emergency services were called to the M62 at around 12.15am. The man in question was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man was arrested after the collision which resulted in the death of the pedestrian. The man, who had stayed at the scene following the incident, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken into custody for further questioning.
The incident has forced the closure of the stretch of M62 between Eccles and Birchwood. Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are currently examining the scene.
Commuters have been advised to avoid the area where investigations continue to close the road. The stretch of M62 affected is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.