A man died after a head-on crash on the A43 to the north of Corby on Saturday (March 16).

Police are investigating after the incident near Bulwick, which took place at about 4.30am.The collision involved a grey BMW car, which was travelling northbound on the A43, and a white DAF HGV truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The BMW driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of either vehicle travelling along the A43 prior to the incident.