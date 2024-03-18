A43 crash: Man dies following collision involving car and HGV between Corby and Stamford
Police are investigating after the incident near Bulwick, which took place at about 4.30am.The collision involved a grey BMW car, which was travelling northbound on the A43, and a white DAF HGV truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The BMW driver, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of either vehicle travelling along the A43 prior to the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 24000156441 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”