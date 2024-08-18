The 'haunted' doll was bought on ebay for £866 | Kennedy News/Ghosts of Britain

A ‘man hating, haunted doll’ who has allegedly been ‘lashing out’ at people has been caught on camera.

The owner of one of Britain's 'most haunted' dolls claims she hates men so much she keeps lashing out - leaving scratches on his back and even tugging on a mate's shirt on camera. Lee Steer had been conducting a paranormal investigation with his partner Sarah Carter, 32, in the 'bridal doll room' last week when he began to feel a burning sensation on his neck.

After struggling to carry on with the experiment, Sarah took a look under his shirt and was horrified to find red scratches all over her partner's back. Meanwhile CCTV footage captures Lee's pal Jon-Paul Kenny being harassed as his pink shirt is tugged on by a seemingly invisible hand.

Lee, 37, reckons the doll was trying to disrupt Jon-Paul's date night at the museum as the 34-year-old had been filming a TikTok live video with his partner Kymmi Jeffrey, 38, in the bridal doll room. Lee said he believes the scratches were caused by the ghost named Elizabeth who inhabits the dolls and says this is not the first time she has attacked a man.

Horrifying photos show red scratches pointing in all directions on the 37-year-old's back which Sarah believes to be in the shape of a pentagram. Lee claims people think Elizabeth only scratches men as she was badly treated by a man in her past life and also says it may be because her wedding day ended in disaster.

Over the last few weeks Lee claims Elizabeth has ramped up her 'mischievous' activity by corrupting Youtubers' video footage and setting off fire alarms. In the clip of Jon-Paul's attack, his pink shirt visibly yanks to one side by an apparently unseen hand and he is seen to jump back and look behind him for an explanation but no one is there.

The dad-of-two now believes Elizabeth did this to him because he looks like her fiancé and claims to have also seen a white dress out of the corner of his eye on the night too.

Since buying the doll from eBay for £866, Lee now believes it to be the most haunted doll in the UK and says even the Warner Brothers' horror channel has dubbed it as a rival to the haunted rag doll Annabelle. Lee, from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, said: "I suspect it to be the most haunted doll in the UK. In the bridal doll room we've noticed an increase of poltergeist activity.

"I was doing an investigation and I had a burning sensation on my neck. At first, I didn't think much about it. When they [Sarah and the other investigator] mentioned I had scratches on my back, the burning sensation moved down. It seems like the doll has a hatred towards men. People say it hates married men and goes around scratching married men. There have been well over 15 people who have come to me to say they have been scratched [since buying her].

Lee Steer had been conducting an paranormal investigation with his partner Sarah Carter, 32, in the 'bridal doll room' | Kennedy News/Ghosts of Britain

"It is all men and never a woman that it has attacked. It [the doll] has moved stuff in the room while Sarah has been there but it has only claimed to have scratched a male. Why she is doing it is a mystery. Some people think she was treated badly by a man and some think her wedding went wrong so this is why she haunts a bridal doll.

"It could also be the fact that Elizabeth has always been the centre of attention in the museum and now we're getting new items in and she's feeling a bit of jealousy. We've got famous items from the Conjuring now and maybe she is feeling a bit forgotten so she is making herself known in the most extreme way."

While Jon-Paul, part of the Occult Family, said his experience in the bridal doll room was 'amazing' he said he was put on edge by Elizabeth's liking to him. Jon-Paul, from Middlewich in Cheshire, said: "We had heard about the doll and really wanted to go and see the doll.

"It was date night for me and Kymmi and I had my shirt on and I was just talking to her and I felt someone grab my shirt and my skin was touched. Where my skin was touched my shirt popped out. I reacted and it felt like someone had come behind me and pulled my shirt and wanted my attention.

"I kept thinking I was seeing the bridal woman [all night too]. I wasn't scared but it put me on edge. We investigated lots of places but it was the first time I have properly been touched. We didn't think the camera would have caught this but then Lee sent us the video and we saw it had happened.

"It was 100 percent the bridal doll that did this to me. On the night I felt like I had seen her too in the corner of my eye in a white dress. All night we were going around and I could feel it. We were doing a TikTok live, and have a few medium friends on this and they said the doll had a keen liking to me as I reminded her of her fiancé and this is why she took a liking to me. It was amazing."

Lee Steer, 37, claims Elizabeth the 'haunted doll' has been up to some 'mischievous' activity in recent weeks moving objects | Kennedy News/Ghosts of Britain

Lee says there has been lots of ghostly goings-on around the doll. Lee said: "Things get thrown and moved. There's a little perfume bottle in the room and Sarah, my partner, walked past and it just came flying off the shelf in a very strange way.

"The last few days we had some other people in the museum and came to the bridal doll room. They came into the museum and in the bridal doll room, one of the guys had his shirt lifted up and we caught this on camera.

"It is a very unusual movement and he does react to it. While we were showing the video to our viewers, the random word generator said 'bride' and 'haunting', which is a very strange coincidence and very spooky. I am very adamant that it is all connected."

Sarah, Lee's partner, says she has also endured some of Elizabeth's playful behaviour over the last few weeks. She says she now doesn't like going into the bridal room alone and says the scratches on Lee's back 'terrified' her.

After struggling to carry on with the experiment, Sarah took a look under his shirt and was horrified to find red scratches all over her partner's back. | Kennedy News/Ghosts of Britain

Sarah, from Sheffield in South Yorkshire, said: "Lee said he needed to stop as his neck was burning. I took a look down his shirt and there were scratches in so many different directions.

"It looked like a pentagram had been scratched onto him. We had been with him all night and we knew he hadn't been scratching. It was terrifying to me. What terrified me the most was that Lee had to walk out of the investigation and he never does this.

"I won't go through the bridal room because you have to walk through the room to get to the light switch so it is pitch black [when you first go in]. If I ever do go to switch the light on, she messes with the light switch and she knows it unnerves me and I hate it."