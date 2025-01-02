Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is in hospital after a suspected gas explosion at a home which saw a cul-de-sac evacuated.

The incident happened at 10.35pm last night. Police say they were called by several people reporting the explosion.

When they arrived they found a 57-year-old man with serious injuries, who is now in hospital. Several houses in Marshall Street, Yeadon, West Yorkshire, were evacuated for a while, and all residents have returned home except for two households.

a West Yorkshire Police statement said: “Initial investigations suggest it was a gas explosion, the source of the gas is currently under investigation.”

Gas mains have been made safe by Northern Gas, say police. The two properties that have sustained substantial damage will be assessed by Leeds City Council engineers.

It’s the second home gas explosion to cause devastation in two days, as three people were seriously injured after homes collapsed in Whitehaven, Cumbria, on New Year’s Eve.

Cumbria Police said two men and a woman who lived in Hugh Street were taken to hospital and a number of animals were also rescued. Residents who had to leave nearby homes have been found alternative accommodation.

The community has now set up fundraisers for those impacted - and say at least two of the properties on the street have totally collapsed.

Superintendent Paddy O'Hara, of Cumbria Police, said: "I'd like to thank the local people impacted by this unexpected event for their resourcefulness and patience, as well as emergency service partners, the local authority and other partner agencies for their work following this incident. Finally I would like to give particular thanks to the police officers who first responded to the incident.

"Their efforts to assist people resulted in their being briefly hospitalised with smoke inhalation but I’m pleased to report they have since been discharged from hospital."

One fundraiser set up on GoFundMe by Sarah Buchanan says: "As I’m sure all our Whitehaven friends will have have heard, there has been a gas explosion on Hugh street Bransty and it has obviously come as a massive shock for all involved including myself.

"I am a relative to the family that has been involved and I know this is obviously going to have a massive life-changing effect in many ways, as it’s early days I know but the impact of this incident is clearly going to have huge impact to their lives both on recovery and rebuilding.

"We do not know at this point the extent of the injuries to all involved and as to what the outcome may be but I feel anything to help at this moment would beneficial to the family."

Another fundraiser by Matthew Stephenson reads: "A catastrophic gas explosion happened at Hugh Street, Bransty. Three people are in hospital with serious injuries and other residents have had their homes destroyed. At least two of the properties have a total collapse and other houses on the road have suffered extensive damage.

"Any money raised will be given to / shared evenly between al residents whose houses where affected / all costs associated with the gas explosion.

"Please please pull together and donate anything you can, on New Year’s Eve the devastation caused is unimaginable. Children without homes , elderly with serious injuries and no home , other properties damaged. We have to pull together to help in any way we can , any donation no matter how small is greatly appreciated."