Man dressed as Joker raids Pepe's chicken shop in Corby, Northamptonshire
The man smashed the front door with large stones and once inside, removed items from the store.
He was a white male with a Scottish accent and wearing a beige Adidas baseball cap, black and grey tracksuit top, North Face tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, dark-coloured gloves and a face mask with a “joker” style smile image on the front.
It happened at Pepe’s chicken shop in Gateway Retail Park, Great Oakley in Corby, Northamptonshire on Tuesday, July 1, between 2.45am and 3.15am. Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000381552.
