Man missing after yacht wreckage found in sea loch in northwest Scotland

A man is missing after yacht wreckage was found in a sea loch in the north west of Scotland. The debris was first spotted in Loch Inver at around 12.30pm on Saturday (January 6), police said. Concern has since been raised for the man who is believed to have sailed the yacht alone from Ullapool harbour on December 13, as more wreckage has been found in the Strathan Bay area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver. We were made aware of debris in the area around 12.30pm on Saturday January 6, and police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday December 13, 2023 with one person, a man, on board. The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware.”