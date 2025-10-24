A man brutally killed his stepdaughter and her husband their home - before calmly picking up his four grandchildren from school and taking them for a McDonald’s.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Martin walked into a police station on the evening of June 9, 2023 and told officers: “I’ve killed two people.”

He admitted causing the deaths of Chloe and Josh Bashford, but denied murder due to diminished responsibility resulting from a depressive disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a jury found him guilty of two counts of murder today (October 24) following a three-week trial. He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on November 6.

The court was shown CCTV clips of Martin going about his normal routine before the incident occurred. This included ordering a drink at Costa in Newhaven in East Sussex and going for breakfast with Chloe, 30, at The Stonehouse restaurant in Peacehaven.

Josh and Chloe Bashford, who were murdered by Derek Martin at their home in 2023 | Sussex Police

Later they returned together to the Bashford family home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, where Chloe and Josh lived with their four children.

In a police interview, Martin confessed he had been cleaning a window at the property when he “just flipped” over a row about money with Chloe. He struck her over the head with a hammer then stabbed her to death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin said that Josh, 33, arrived home a short while later and saw him with a knife in his hand. Josh ran upstairs but was chased by Martin, who repeatedly stabbed him then strangled him to death.

The 67-year-old, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, then changed his clothes, picked up the couple’s four children from school, and took them to both Costa and McDonald’s in Newhaven. During this time, he discarded Chloe’s mobile phone in bushes of the nearby Sainsbury’s.

Derek Martin, 67, who murdered Chloe and Josh Bashford at their home in Newhaven, East Sussex | Sussex Police

He returned the children to their grandmother’s house in Brighton, then bought some beers from a shop in Whitehawk which he drank on the seafront. Shortly afterwards, he handed himself in at the police station.

Officers attended the Bashford family home where they discovered the bodies of Chloe and Josh, and Martin was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Martin and Chloe became close a couple of years ago. Martin had been known to Chloe as he was previously married to her mother, but they had divorced some years before she was born.

The home of Chloe and Josh Bashford in Newhaven | Sussex Police

While he was remanded in custody, Sussex Police issued a public appeal to help find Chloe’s mobile phone. Martin saw the appeal and passed a hand-written note to a prison guard, which confirmed where he had discarded the device. This contained vital evidence which was subsequently used in the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “I would like to thank Chloe and Josh’s children and their families for their patience during this investigation. It goes without saying how sorry I am that they have had to suffer the loss of Chloe and Josh, and I am in awe at the courage and strength they have all shown following the events of June 9 2023. The result today will, sadly, not change what happened, but I hope that it will enable them to end this chapter and move onto the next.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who have supported this investigation. Finally, I commend the many members of staff and police officers who have worked tirelessly to help bring Derek Martin to justice.”