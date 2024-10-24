At 1.20pm on Tuesday, October 22, HM Coastguard was called to the beach. Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service as well as the Eastbourne Coastguard Team were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that a man in 50s was pronounced dead. The spokesperson said: “Police were called following concerns for a man in the sea off the coast of Eastbourne about 2.10pm on Tuesday, October 22.

“Emergency services responded to the scene and the man, in his 50s and from Eastbourne, was sadly pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers. There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

