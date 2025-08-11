Man smashed car window and stole laptop with girl's schoolwork on it
The front passenger window of the parked vehicle was smashed in, and police think this man can help them with the investigation. Anyone who recognises him has been asked to get in touch with police.
PC Chris Cutts of Nottinghamshire Police said: “The laptop belonged to a schoolgirl and contained some of her school work, so this was a distressing incident. It was also a massive inconvenience for the child’s father due to the expense of having to replace the car window.
“If you recognise the man pictured or think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting crime number 25*396977, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
The break-in happened in Arboretum Street, Arboretum, Nottingham at about 5.50pm on July 7.