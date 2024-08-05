A 30-year-old man sobbed as he became the first person to appear before the court following disorder in South Yorkshire over the weekend amid race-related riots across the UK that were sparked by the Southport stabbings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Coulson, 30, wiped away tears with a tissue as he sat in the glass-fronted dock and denied affray before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday (August 5). The alleged offence relates to an incident outside Sheffield City Hall on Sunday in which he is alleged to have swung a stick at a woman. Coulson was refused bail and will go on trial at the same court in September.

His court appearance is among hundreds who were arrested across the UK where far right groups capitalised on the false narratives to incite violence, particularly targeting ethnic minorities and immigrants. The riots have been marked by clashes with police, attacks on community buildings and places of worship as well as looting of local shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Liverpool, a 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, to violent disorder. Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, prosecuting, said the boy was seen by police officers among a group of eight to 12 other young people in Clayton Square, Liverpool, at about 10.30pm on August 3 setting fireworks off in the direction of members of the public and a police carrier.

Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith have all pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Sunderland | Northumbria Police

He said: “They exploded underneath the police carrier.” The court heard the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, said “I’m sorry, I wasn’t firing them at you, though,” when he was arrested by police after they gave chase.

He had five fireworks and a lighter in his possession. The boy, whose father and uncle were in court, has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Iqbal Singh Kang, defending, said the teenager had been in the city centre to catch a bus home: “He did not head into the city centre with the intention of causing any kind of disturbance or adding to the disorder. Without thinking things through, he became involved in something much more serious. It’s completely out of the blue.” The boy was released on bail until August 27, when he will be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anti-migration protesters are seen during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, in Rotherham. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In Northern Ireland, bail has been refused to a man described by police in court as playing a “significant role” in an anti-immigration protest in Belfast on Saturday. Bernard Lavery, 34, from Farnham Street in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with taking part in an unnotified public procession.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that Lavery had been at the front of the protest on Saturday carrying a Irish tricolour flag and said that police believe he played a “significant role” in leading the march. A defence lawyer said his client had been fully co-operative with police and denied having any leadership role in the protest. He said his client had only attended after a flyer was posted through his door. Lavery was denied bail and was remanded in custody until September 2.

Police have made 378 arrests so far since disorder broke out last week and the total is expected to rise each day, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said as it promised a “united and robust policing response”.

Below are some of the court appearances of the rioters and their alleged offences:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Kellett, 29, of Southcroft, Washington: Throwing a stone towards police officers while part of a large group.

Clinton Morrison, 31, of Saint Barnabas Way, Sunderland: Violent disorder

Andrew Smith, 41, of High Street East, Sunderland: Pleads guilty to violent disorder

Shaun Doran, 48, of Villette Road, Sunderland: Violent disorder

Adam Wharton, 28, of Selwyn Street, Liverpool: Pleads guilty to burglary

Leanne Hodgson, 43, of Holborn Road, Sunderland: Pushing a large bin towards a police line

Brian Gilby, 27, of no fixed abode: Admits taking vapes from a shop in Sunderland but pleads not guilty to violent disorder.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Southport: Indicates guilty pleas to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Ellis Wharton, 22, of Selwyn Street, Liverpool: Pleads guilty to burglary other than dwelling, with intent to steal, at Spellow Library on County Road in Walton. He pleads not guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Adam Wharton, 28, brother of Ellis Wharton above, appeared earlier in the morning also indicating a guilty plea to the burglary charge, on the basis of joint enterprise.

William Nelson Morgan, 69: Pleads guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Carl Holliday, 30, of Tankerville Street in Hartlepool: Pleads guilty to violent disorder

Gareth Metcalfe, 44, of Cambridge Gardens in Southport: Violent disorder

John O’Malley, 43, of Cambridge Gardens in Southport: Pleads guilty to violent disorder

Jimmy Bailey, 45, of Station Avenue in Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire: Violent disorder

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool: Pleads guilty to violent disorder and arson.

Lloyd Killner, 35, of Lincoln, Lincolnshire: Violent disorder

Liam Riley, 41, of Walton Road in Liverpool: Pleads guilty to violent disorder and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

As of now, over 80 police officers have been injured in the race-related riots across the UK and over 30 buildings targeted across the UK. These injuries occurred in various locations, with significant incidents in Southport, Hull, Sunderland, Liverpool, and Rotherham, where a hotel that houses asylum seekers was set on fire.