A man is being sought on suspicion of attempted abduction after reportedly grabbing a baby girl from her mother's arms at a train station in Nottinghamshire.

The British Transport Police said the suspect “took off down the carriage with her” as the train approached Worksop station. The force said “a relative managed to grab the baby back.”

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak after an attempted abduction of a baby at Worksop train station. | BTP

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on August 17 as the woman was preparing to leave the train with her baby. The man, described by BTP as “a stranger”, left the train at Barnsley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 228 of August 18.