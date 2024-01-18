The man who fell from a window in a block of flats - that led to the arrest of Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law in Dundee - has died in hospital

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London.

Police have launched an investigation after a man who fell from a window, that led to the arrest of Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law and two others, has died in hospital. The 36-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on Monday, January 10.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released. El-Nakla is the brother of Scotland's first minister Mr Yousaf's wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update on Thursday (January 18), a Police Scotland spokesperson, said: "Around 8.20am on Wednesday 10 January 2024, we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee. A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, where he died on Wednesday 17 January."

The force said the death is being treated as "unexplained" as an investigation to establish the full circumstances continues. The spokesperson added: "Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday 15 January in connection with the incident and later released pending further enquiries."

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London.