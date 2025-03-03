A 39-year-old man who forced his partner to have sex with their pet dog and filmed the ‘depraved’ act has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Graham Marshall made Paige Reaney, 33, engage in a range of sex acts with their pet pug, Charlie. Sentencing, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said he accepted there was a “level of coercion” on Marshall’s part, but she still retained some culpability for what happened to the “poor, helpless creature”.

Judge Richardson told Sheffield Crown Court on Monday: “The circumstances of this case are extremely disturbing.” He said: “In a professional life in the law covering 45 years, I thought I had encountered most acts of depravity. This case is perhaps the worst example of a case of its kind that I have ever come across.”

Reaney, 33, was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, by Judge Richardson, who said that Marshall’s “perverted” sexual fantasies drove the abuse of the dog at their Sheffield home. But he said to Reaney: “You never refused any of those requests.”

The judge described how the pair shared images between themselves on TikTok. Marshall described these as “so, so, f****** hot, it’s amazing”, while Reaney told him: “Wish I could have you right now.” The court heard Marshall called Reaney “mummy” when talking to the dog.

Paige Reaney and Graham Marshall have both been sentenced for offences relating to sexual activity with their pet pug dog, Charlie | Dean Atkins and Sarah Marshall for National World

Judge Richardson said a vet concluded that Charlie would have been in distress and pain when he was forced to indulge in the acts, which were outlined in detail in the court.

Reaney admitted bestiality and animal cruelty at a previous hearing. Marshall admitted the same charges plus possessing child abuse images, possession of extreme pornography and voyeurism.

The judge decided Marshall was a dangerous offender and imposed an extended sentence, with a four-year extended licence period on his release. He told him: “You have wallowed in the swamp of sexual depravity repeatedly, and over a long period.”

Reaney and Marshall sat at opposite ends of the dock for the hearing. She sobbed throughout while he sat with his head in hands, visibly shaking at times.

Graham Marshall | SYP

The judge described how the offending came to light in August 2021 after police seized devices from the couple’s home after receiving information about the possession of illegal images of children.

The judge said: “The simple fact is that you, Reaney, had many sexual encounters with that poor helpless creature which were all aided and abetted by you, Marshall. These shocking acts of bestiality were video recorded.”

The judge told Reaney: “You were under a level of coercion to indulge in acts of bestiality. That conduct also included cruelty to an animal. Whilst I accept there was an element of coercion, you went along with what was happening on a number of occasions and you played your role to the full.”

Judge Richardson said: “The dog has suffered due to the abuse of it by two human beings to a state of learned helplessness. It has thus suffered unnecessarily. Pain was also inflicted on the dog deliberately during these bestial acts.

The judged outlined how Marshall was in possession of abuse images of children as young as seven. He also admitted taking an indecent image of a child.

He said the voyeurism charge related to him installing a camera in a bathroom and recording unidentified women. Judge Richardson acknowledged that Marshall was subjected to sexual abuse as a child, including bestiality.

He told Marshall that he also accepted that he had “lost everything” and has been the “subject of vigilante abuse in social media”.

The judge said to him: “You cannot show your face anywhere and you have been living in a tent in the woods. You have been ostracised by your family.” He said that a pre-sentence report “highlights your obsession with sexual fantasies”. Judge Richardson told Marshall: “You have indulged in a vast array of different acts of sexual deviancy of a very serious kind.”

He added: “You have deeply ingrained harmful sexual perversions within your character which embrace serious criminal conduct. I have every reason to believe there are acute risks of history repeating itself and you plunging yourself into the mire of criminal sexual depravity again.”