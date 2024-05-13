Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who tried to kill his own father has been jailed for life

A man, who drove from South Wales all the way to Bradford just to kill his father at his home, has been jailed for life. Shahzan Hussain, aged 34, stabbed his father Abdul Rouf in his home garden on Harrogate Terrace in Undercliffe on April 9 last year. His father fortunately survived.

Hussain, who drove from his home in Milford Haven, went on trial and was found guilty of attempt murder on February 1. On Monday (May 13), he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years and 345 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Laura Casey of Bradford District CID, said: “This was a horrific and sustained attack and the victim is very lucky to be alive today. Hussain drove hundreds of miles to carry out the attack and had previously threatened the victim over a number of years.

Shahzan Hussain, aged 34, travelled from South Wales to Bradford to kill his own father on April 9 last year