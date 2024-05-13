Man who travelled from South Wales to Bradford just to kill own father jailed for life
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man, who drove from South Wales all the way to Bradford just to kill his father at his home, has been jailed for life. Shahzan Hussain, aged 34, stabbed his father Abdul Rouf in his home garden on Harrogate Terrace in Undercliffe on April 9 last year. His father fortunately survived.
Hussain, who drove from his home in Milford Haven, went on trial and was found guilty of attempt murder on February 1. On Monday (May 13), he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 12 years and 345 days.
Detective Inspector Laura Casey of Bradford District CID, said: “This was a horrific and sustained attack and the victim is very lucky to be alive today. Hussain drove hundreds of miles to carry out the attack and had previously threatened the victim over a number of years.
“I hope today’s lengthy sentence provides the victim with some comfort in knowing that he will be behind bars for a very long time. West Yorkshire Police takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and would encourage anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report it to us.”