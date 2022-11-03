An inquiry into the attack at Manchester Arena found that at least one of the 22 killed in the bombing could have been saved if emergency service response was better

Emergency services have apologised after an inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 found that the response to the attack was “wholly inadequate and totally ineffective”.

The bombing saw 22 people lose their lives after an explosive was detonated inside the arena following an Ariana Grande show on 22 May 2017. The inquiry found that at least one person out of those who died could have been saved if emergency services had responsed quicker and more effectively to the incident.

The findings led to Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Stephen Watson admitting that the police force’s failings in responding to the bombing was “significant”. He added: “We failed to plan effectively and the execution of that which was planned was simply not good enough.”

The damning conclusion for emergency services came as the inquiry also found that the venue operator SMG fell short of ensuring safety. The inquiry found that the arena operator had taken an “unacceptable approach” to ensuring that there was healthcare services at the venue.

What did emergency services say about the inquiry findings?

Mr Watson from Greater Manchester Police had described the failings as “significant”. He added that the force accepted the findings, saying: “I fully accept the findings of the chair, Sir John Saunders. Beyond the selflessness and professionalism of so many of our frontline staff, it is also clear that our co-ordination of the response to this atrocity was poor.

“Sadly GMPs failings were significant. We failed to plan effectively and the execution of that which was planned was simply not good enough. Our actions were substantially inadequate and fell short of what the public have every right to expect, and for this, I apologise unreservedly.”

Other services also apologised for their part in failing to attempt the most robust response possible. This includes North West Ambulance Service and British Transport Police.

Emergency services have apologised for their “wholly inadequate” response to the Manchester Arena bombing. (Credit: Getty Images)

Daren Mochrie, chief executive of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), said: “On occasions like this, the word sorry has the risk of sounding hollow. Nevertheless, I want to make it clear that while our actions were well-intentioned, we apologise wholeheartedly for our failures.”

Chief Constable of British Transport Police (BTP), Lucy D’Orsi, added that her organisation added their apologies, saying that their “preparation and planning was inadequate”. She also confirmed that there was an internal “detailed investigation” by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the forces’ conduct during the Manchester Arena bombing.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s (GMFRS) Chief Fire Officer, Dave Russel, spoke emotionally as he offered his apologies for the failings. He said: “I want to start by wholeheartedly apologising. Our response that night was wholly inadequate and totally ineffective and that will forever be a matter of deep regret for our service.

“We let families and the public down in their hour of need and for that I am truly sorry. I want them to know that I fully accept the inquiry’s criticisms of our service and accept the recommendations in full.