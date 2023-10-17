Almena Amica, 77, was seriously injured after she was hit by a bus in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester city centre

A 77-year-old woman has died following a fatal bus crash in Manchester city centre, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

Almena Amica died in hospital on Monday 16 October. She was seriously injured after being hit by the bus in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens. According to witnesses, the single-decker bus crashed into a row of shops at the base of City Tower, a three-storey building in the city centre.

Her family, who spoke through a statement via Greater Manchester Police, called Ms Amica “well-loved, our matriarch", adding that "her presence will be hugely missed”. The full statement read: “Mena was dedicated to her family, friends and faith. She loved music, gardening, TV soaps and nature. She was the senior member of our family, the eldest sister and great-great-aunt. She was well-loved, our matriarch, and her presence will be hugely missed.

“Mena was a private person and her family asks that this be respected during our time of mourning. We thank all the services and people who came to her aid.”

The crash injured eleven other people. This included pedestrians and bus passengers, most of whom were treated at the scene for minor injuries.