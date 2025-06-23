Apartments in Manchester city centre were evacuated on Monday evening after a major fire broke out at the disused Hotspur Press building, a 19th-century former mill located near Oxford Road railway station.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, which broke out just before rush hour, sent thick smoke and flames billowing above the city skyline. Eyewitnesses described the blaze rapidly spreading through the derelict building, which is considered a local landmark.

The blaze forced the closure of Oxford Street in both directions and caused widespread delays to rail services passing through the nearby Manchester Oxford Road station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at the derelict Hotspur Press building on Cambridge Street in Manchester. An evacuation of the neighbouring apartment buildings is taking place. The public are advised to stay away from the area while crews continue to tackle the fire.”

Apartments in Manchester city centre were evacuated on Monday evening after a major fire broke out at the disused Hotspur Press building, a 19th-century former mill located near Oxford Road railway station. | NW

National Rail reported that all lines at Manchester Oxford Road station were closed due to the fire, warning of significant disruption: “There is a fire next to the track at #ManchesterOxfordRoad, closing all lines at this station. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.”

By 6pm, Northern Rail had suspended services between Manchester Oxford Road and Saltburn, Manchester Piccadilly and Blackburn, and Manchester Oxford Road and Southport. Services operated by CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, and Transport for Wales were also affected.

National Rail advised passengers to expect disruption until at least 8pm and to check the status of their journeys before travelling.