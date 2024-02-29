A man has suffered life threatening injuries in a horrific crash on Manchester Road, near Deepcar, Sheffield. Picture: Google / National World

A young man is fighting for his life in hospital after a horrific crash on a major Sheffield road on Thursday (February 29). South Yorkshire Police closed Manchester Road, between Deepcar and Wharncliffe Side, after the collision.

Officers issued a statement saying a man who was in the car is critically ill in hospital with life threatening injuries, and are urging motorists to stay away from the area. They said: "We were called at 11.26am today to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Sheffield.

"It is reported that a red Vauxhall Astra collided with a wall on Manchester Road near to More Hall Lane. Officers attended, alongside the fire and air ambulance services, and a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

"We remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and Manchester Road remains closed in both directions around the junction with More Hall Lane. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes accordingly."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement that a number of 'ambulance resources' were dispatched to the scene, including an air ambulance, doctor, ambulance and critical care paramedic. "One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital by road," they added.