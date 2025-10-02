Four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.

A man who is believed to be the offender has been shot dead by firearms police at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said: “Police were called to Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

Emergency services at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where police have shot a suspect after several people were stabbed and a car was driven at members of the public | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The reported stabbings come as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and is a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.

Police said a major incident was declared at 9.37am.

Emergency services at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender. Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. (There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester | Google Maps

North West Ambulance Service has said in a statement: “Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

The Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has gone on BBC Radio Manchester and told people to avoid the area, but said that “the immediate danger appears to be over".

