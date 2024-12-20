Southsea: Manhunt launched after man indecently exposes himself to woman in Holiday Inn sauna

By Rahmah Ghazali

20th Dec 2024, 6:46pm
A manhunt has been launched after a man reportedly indecently exposed himself to a woman in a hotel sauna.

Police said they are investigating an incident at the You Fit Health Club in the Holiday Inn, Southsea, on Saturday, November 30, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm. A woman in her 50s reported that a man exposed himself inappropriately to her in the sauna and later entered the female changing rooms she was using.

While the woman was not physically harmed, staff asked the man to leave the premises. Officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to, as he may have information relevant to the investigation.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man who reportedly exposed himself at Holiday Inn sauna in Southsea.placeholder image
Officers have released CCTV images of a man who reportedly exposed himself at Holiday Inn sauna in Southsea. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Anyone who recognises the man, witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area, or has information that could assist the inquiry is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 44240532308, or submit information via the Hampshire Police website: Hampshire Police Report Case.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

