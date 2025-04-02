Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sexual predator who preyed on four men, including raping one while he was asleep, has been jailed for 10 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mantas Vanagas, 27, from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was convicted of a string of serious offences including rape, sexual assault, and domestic abuse following a trial at the High Court in Paisley in November.

The abuse took place over a 16-month period, with Vanagas targeting victims at properties in East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire, according to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors said Vanagas made derogatory and alarming remarks about rape to one of the men, threatened to harm himself, and refused to leave the victim's home. During one violent attack, he pushed the man onto a bed, seized him by the neck, choked him, and bit his neck.

He was also convicted of sexually abusing two other men and raping a fourth victim while he was asleep and incapable of giving consent.

On Monday, the High Court in Edinburgh handed Vanagas a 14-year extended sentence, made up of 10 years in custody followed by four years on licence under supervision upon release. He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and banned from contacting his victims.

Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for high court sexual offending, said: “Mantas Vanagas is a dangerous and predatory individual who showed no regard for the wellbeing of the victims. It is thanks to their bravery in coming forward and reporting their experiences that he has been held accountable. This prosecution and conviction sends a clear message that this type of offending has no place in society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite denying the charges, Vanagas was found guilty of four charges, including rape, two counts of sexual assault, and domestic abuse.

Detective Inspector Raymond Sagan, who led the investigation, praised the victims’ courage: “Vanagas is a dangerous individual who now faces the consequences of his despicable actions.

“We know how difficult it can be to report these types of crimes and I would like to commend his victims for their strength in coming forward during the investigation. Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure.”