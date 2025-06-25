Marcus Monzo: Man who called Samurai sword 'freaking sexy' guilty of murdering schoolboy after deboning pet cat
Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, fatally stabbed schoolboy Daniel Anjorin, nearly decapitating him during a 20-minute assault on April 30, 2024. He also injured five others in the attack, which was described by prosecutors as an attempt “to kill as many people as he could” while under the influence of cannabis.
The Spanish-Brazilian national, who lived in Newham, east London, had admitted to possessing two samurai swords but denied murder and several other charges.
Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Monzo was convicted of murder, three counts of attempted murder, wounding with intent, aggravated burglary, and possessing a bladed article. He was acquitted of one count of attempted murder but found guilty of the lesser offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Jurors were shown video footage of Monzo unboxing one of the samurai swords weeks before the attack. In the four-minute clip filmed on April 4, he is seen admiring the weapon and saying it is “freaking sexy” while lunging toward the camera and displaying martial arts moves.
Described in court as a “talented martial artist,” Monzo was said to have killed his pet cat, Wizard, by skinning and deboning it in the lead-up to the deadly assault.
Kirsty O’Connor, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The CPS maintained throughout that Arduini Monzo’s mental state was driven by his own cannabis misuse which meant that he was fully responsible for the devastation he caused last year. The jury, by their unequivocal verdicts, have accepted the prosecution case.
“Our hearts go out to Daniel Anjorin’s family and friends who have suffered his unimaginable loss in horrific circumstances, and our thoughts remain with all of the victims who continue to recover from their injuries and trauma.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the brave police officers and emergency workers who faced Marcos Arduini Monzo on that terrifying day in April 2024, putting their own personal safety at risk in the line of duty.
“The courage shown by PC Mechem-Whitfield, PC King, Inspector Campbell and others who selflessly sought to apprehend Arduini-Monzo whilst facing extreme personal danger was exceptional and undoubtedly prevented further loss of life. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”
Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “There was no doubt Arduini Monzo was in the grips of a psychotic episode, but the challenge for our specialist homicide prosecutors in this case was proving that his mental state was the result of his cannabis misuse – not an underlying mental health condition such as schizophrenia.
“This matters, because by proving Arduini Monzo’s psychosis was the result of his own actions, our prosecutors could bring charges of murder, as opposed to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.”
Monzo will be sentenced on Friday 27 June, the court heard.