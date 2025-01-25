Margaret Worby: Man, 83, charged with murder after 84-year-old woman found dead in Dunstable home
Officers were called to a property in Kingsbury Avenue just after 1.40pm on Thursday (January 23) after reports that a woman, now has been identified as Margaret Worby, had sustained injuries. Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roger Worby, 83, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation, and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (January 25).
He has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 28).