Margaret Worby: Man, 83, charged with murder after 84-year-old woman found dead in Dunstable home

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

25th Jan 2025, 2:58pm
An 83-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an 84-year-old woman found dead in her home in Dunstable.

Officers were called to a property in Kingsbury Avenue just after 1.40pm on Thursday (January 23) after reports that a woman, now has been identified as Margaret Worby, had sustained injuries. Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roger Worby, 83, of Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation, and appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (January 25).

He has been remanded into custody ahead of a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 28).

Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this time. They have been informed and are being supported by our family liaison officers.”

