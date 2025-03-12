A man who aimed a fake gun at two people in the street has been jailed.

Mark Griffiths, 29, of Lon Helen, Caernarfon, was in the Lon Y Bron area of Caernarfon when he pointed an imitation pistol towards another man and his mother following a confrontation, leaving them fearful for their lives.

Griffiths, also known as Mark Fango locally, then turned and walked away back to his flat. Armed police attended the area shortly after and arrested him.

He appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, March 11, after admitting to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He was jailed for four years and six months. He was also handed a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victims.

DC Saran Henderson said: “This was a terrifying incident not only for the victims who Griffiths pointed the firearm towards, but for the wider community. This will have a lasting impact on the residents of Caernarfon, especially the children who witnessed the incident.

“I would urge anyone with information about those who carry weapons, or imitation weapons in public, to contact police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”