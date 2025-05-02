Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court charged with killing two teenage girls in road collision.

Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates, who were both 16, died after being hit by a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

They suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital on May 29, 2023 after the collision in Whittington, Staffordshire. Sylvie died on Wednesday, May 31 and Martha on Friday, June 2.

Sylvie Bates, left, and Martha Swift were killed in a road collision on May 29, 2023 in Lichfield, Staffordnshire. Michael Riley, 29, of Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. | Issued by Staffordshire Police

Michael Riley, 29, of Lichfield, has been charge with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday on Thursday and denied the offences, and will appear at Stafford Crown Court on May 27.

At the time the girls’ families issued a joint tribute, saying: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.”

The girls had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.