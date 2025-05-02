Man in court charged with killing Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates through careless driving in Staffordshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has appeared in court charged with killing two teenage girls in road collision.

Martha Swift and Sylvie Bates, who were both 16, died after being hit by a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

They suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital on May 29, 2023 after the collision in Whittington, Staffordshire. Sylvie died on Wednesday, May 31 and Martha on Friday, June 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sylvie Bates, left, and Martha Swift were killed in a road collision on May 29, 2023 in Lichfield, Staffordnshire. Michael Riley, 29, of Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. Sylvie Bates, left, and Martha Swift were killed in a road collision on May 29, 2023 in Lichfield, Staffordnshire. Michael Riley, 29, of Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.
Sylvie Bates, left, and Martha Swift were killed in a road collision on May 29, 2023 in Lichfield, Staffordnshire. Michael Riley, 29, of Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. | Issued by Staffordshire Police

Michael Riley, 29, of Lichfield, has been charge with two counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving. He appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday on Thursday and denied the offences, and will appear at Stafford Crown Court on May 27.

At the time the girls’ families issued a joint tribute, saying: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.”

The girls had been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Related topics:Vauxhall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice