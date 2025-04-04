Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific shoplifter, who threatened staff with a weapon, has been banned from entering multiple stores across Medway.

Matthew Albert, 32, stole food and cleaning products from a supermarket in Gillingham on February 18, 2023 and threatened staff with a bladed weapon when they sought to intervene.

He also targeted businesses in Maidstone and Chatham in the same year between September 16 and October 18, 2023. Property stolen included food items, confectionary and household items valued at around £300.

Albert, 32, of Luton Road, Chatham, was arrested in connection with the incidents and charged with multiple offences. He subsequently received a conditional discharge and an 18-month suspended sentence at Maidstone Crown Court.

Albert’s criminal actions led officers to apply for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 26, banning him from entering multiple stores including any Tesco, Co-op, Aldi, Lidl or Poundland.

Police Constable Matthew Hoffmeister said: “This man is a very active shoplifter and our officers have arrested him several times. His behaviour has caused considerable distress to shop workers and Albert is now the subject of a strict court order.

“Medway officers will respond swiftly if there are any reports he has breached the restrictions in the next three years.”